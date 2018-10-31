Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Holdings Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 455.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 375,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 308,209 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $148,303.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,560 shares of company stock valued at $646,905 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

