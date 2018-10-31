MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $39.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.80 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of -0.16. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 126,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

