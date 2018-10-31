Magnus Momsen Sells 2,700 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $301,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Magnus Momsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 4th, Magnus Momsen sold 100 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $11,021.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $312,704.00.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.37. 3,274,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,576. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $130.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 521,280 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,211,000 after acquiring an additional 331,736 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,651,000 after buying an additional 302,175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,136,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 314,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,775,000 after buying an additional 207,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

