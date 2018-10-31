Magnum Goldcorp (MGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Magnum Goldcorp Inc (CVE:MGI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

