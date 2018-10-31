Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.64.

NYSE MMP opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9775 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

