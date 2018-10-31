Macy’s (M) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.72. Approximately 9,301,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,214,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 6.65%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $384,562.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,386.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $150,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

