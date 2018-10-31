Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Macatawa Bank in a report released on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Macatawa Bank’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCBC. BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macatawa Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $370.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 947,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,384,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 102,374 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

