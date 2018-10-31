M.D.C. (MDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $749.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.27 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDC opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $37.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $34.00 price objective on M.D.C. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,501.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,891.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

