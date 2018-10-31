Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes $246,000 Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $138.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.22 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

