Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 68.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 27.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 597,903 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $43,193,000 after buying an additional 129,671 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,166 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,395 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, Director John Michael Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $220,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $78,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,230.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,763. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

