Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. CIBC upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.23.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$5.30 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.70 and a 52-week high of C$10.22.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Mikael Schauman bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,100.00. Also, insider Jinhee Magie sold 20,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$143,761.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $602,100.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

