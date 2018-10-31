Lumber Liquidators (LL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $35.94.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

