Lumber Liquidators (LL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.
Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $35.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.
