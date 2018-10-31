L’Oreal (OR) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

L’Oreal (EPA:OR) has been assigned a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Cfra set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($239.53) price objective on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €201.00 ($233.72).

Shares of EPA OR traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €180.05 ($209.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,017. L’Oreal has a twelve month low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a twelve month high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

