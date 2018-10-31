Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Loews Co. (L)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Loews were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of L. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 110.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 44.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $10,573,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.68.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.65. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.