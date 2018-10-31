Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $450,000 Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the second quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in CIGNA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,616,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,758,000 after buying an additional 259,280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CIGNA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 884,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,265,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CIGNA in the second quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CIGNA in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CIGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $210.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. CIGNA Co. has a 1 year low of $163.02 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

