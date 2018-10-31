LiveRamp (RAMP) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $41.71. 2,462,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 868,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveRamp stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

