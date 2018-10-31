Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $606.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,895.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 155,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,053 over the last three months. 51.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.