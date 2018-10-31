Life Storage (LSI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. Life Storage also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.46-5.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Life Storage to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.50.

LSI traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 587,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,214. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

