Life Storage (LSI) Issues Earnings Results

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.16. 587,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $102.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Life Storage to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

