Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BBA Aviation (BBA)

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BBA. Barclays decreased their price target on BBA Aviation from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BBA Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 365 ($4.77).

BBA Aviation stock opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.09) on Monday. BBA Aviation has a 1-year low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 370.40 ($4.84).

In other BBA Aviation news, insider Mark Johnstone purchased 13,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £40,415.55 ($52,810.07).

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

