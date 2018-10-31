Liberty Global (LBTYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

LBTYK opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

