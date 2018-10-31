Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 24.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 28.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.7% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,234.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $344,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.