Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 7,500 Shares of Aramark (ARMK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aramark by 985.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Aramark has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $619,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

