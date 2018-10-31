Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $983,000 Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,022 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.20% of New Senior Investment Group worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $460.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

SNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.