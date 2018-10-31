Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $66.33 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 132.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 706,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,039 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,935,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Walmart by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 60,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $86,001,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,691,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,449.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock valued at $976,228,654 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.