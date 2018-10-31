LePen Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LEPEN)

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, LePen has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LePen coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LePen has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.02126897 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000092 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LePen

LePen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen

LePen Coin Trading

LePen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LePen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LePen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LePen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

