Lendingtree (TREE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Lendingtree to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $194.33 on Wednesday. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $404.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. MED reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $244,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

