Legg Mason (LM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Legg Mason (NYSE: LM) in the last few weeks:

10/29/2018 – Legg Mason had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Legg Mason had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Legg Mason had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Legg Mason had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Legg Mason had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. 57,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $758.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In related news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $317,933.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,538.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,461,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,334,000 after buying an additional 746,434 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Legg Mason by 8.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,030,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,990,000 after buying an additional 302,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Legg Mason by 17.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,230,000 after buying an additional 188,086 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Legg Mason by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 60,435 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the second quarter worth about $23,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

