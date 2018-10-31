Legg Mason Inc (LM) Holdings Raised by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 608.3% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 42.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 7,531.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $758.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. Analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $317,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,538.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.