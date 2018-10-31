LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LTXB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Hovde Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.50 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LTXB opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This is an increase from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTXB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter worth $344,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

