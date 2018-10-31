Lazard World Trust Fund (WTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $332.00

Shares of Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 332 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38), with a volume of 102421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.40).

Lazard World Trust Fund Company Profile (LON:WTR)

Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.

