Lapides Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Wpp Plc (WPP)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,467,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $16,006,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,170,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

WPP opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $103.53.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.45. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

