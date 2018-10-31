Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in LogMeIn by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LogMeIn by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,951,000 after buying an additional 307,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,385,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGM. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $1,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,693.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,783. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

