Lantheus (LNTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantheus had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 560.19%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lantheus updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

LNTH traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,503. The company has a market cap of $494.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

