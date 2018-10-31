Energous (WATT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Energous has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of WATT stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. 11,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,923. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). Energous had a negative net margin of 9,750.39% and a negative return on equity of 182.29%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $134,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $50,485.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,058.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,762 shares of company stock valued at $223,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 33.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Energous by 28.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 34.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Energous by 23.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth $370,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

