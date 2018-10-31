Krones AG (KRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.36 ($120.18).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRN. Cfra set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. equinet set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Metzler set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €77.20 ($89.77) on Wednesday. Krones has a 1-year low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a 1-year high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

