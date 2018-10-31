Kroger Co (KR) Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408,084 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5,574.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,969,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,276,000 after buying an additional 6,846,478 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $154,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,465,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,480,000 after buying an additional 1,490,831 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $41,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kroger by 36.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,485,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after buying an additional 1,465,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.26.

In other Kroger news, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $734,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,779. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

