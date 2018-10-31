KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,629,093 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the September 28th total of 1,439,244 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,193,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $68.39.

