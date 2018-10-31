Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 80.7% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $2,713,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,759,000 after buying an additional 94,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

