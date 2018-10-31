Komatsu (KMTUY) Posts Earnings Results

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Komatsu updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.26-2.26 EPS.

Shares of Komatsu stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMTUY. ValuEngine raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

