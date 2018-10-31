Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.19 ($11.85).

Several research firms have issued reports on KCO. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

ETR KCO opened at €7.31 ($8.50) on Wednesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €8.91 ($10.36) and a 12-month high of €11.32 ($13.16).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

