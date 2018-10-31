KLA-Tencor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (KLAC)

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,035% compared to the average daily volume of 293 call options.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $151,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $182,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,839 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 356,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 294,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

