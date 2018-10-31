Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$29.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,244. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$15.04 and a 52 week high of C$30.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$277.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Parr purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.94 per share, with a total value of C$131,670.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.