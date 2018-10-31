Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wirecard (WDI) a €225.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDI. Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €141.00 ($163.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €187.30 ($217.79).

WDI stock opened at €164.35 ($191.10) on Tuesday. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 1 year high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

