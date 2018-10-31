KemPharm (KMPH) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) has been given a $11.00 price objective by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 409.26% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KemPharm’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMPH. Cowen downgraded KemPharm from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KemPharm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of KMPH stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.31. KemPharm has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.40.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. Sell-side analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,012,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,461 in the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KemPharm by 878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 135,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KemPharm by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in KemPharm by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 399,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

