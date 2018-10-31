Kemper Corp (KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Kemper reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. 279,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kemper has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $787,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,549,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 5,571.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

