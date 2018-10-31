Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $799,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $3,618,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,440.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

