Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,850 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,299,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after buying an additional 966,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 246,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,699,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.