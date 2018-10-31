KBR (KBR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America increased their price objective on KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie cut KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. MKM Partners set a $25.00 target price on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 target price on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 189,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KBR has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KBR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 50.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 283.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 304,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 225,244 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 64.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

