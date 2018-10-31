KBR (KBR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America increased their price objective on KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie cut KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. MKM Partners set a $25.00 target price on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 target price on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 189,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KBR has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 50.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 283.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 304,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 225,244 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 64.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
