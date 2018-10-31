KAZ Minerals (KAZ) PT Raised to GBX 600

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the copper miner’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KAZ. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 752.08 ($9.83).

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 508.40 ($6.64) on Wednesday. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 413.10 ($5.40) and a one year high of GBX 974.20 ($12.73).

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Andrew Southam bought 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,788.10 ($51,990.20). Also, insider Charles Watson bought 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,778.62 ($12,777.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,101 shares of company stock worth $5,432,672.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

